SHREVEPORT, La. — The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man killed Thursday night in a drive-by shooting.
He is Nathaniel Wade Beene, 46, of the 2600 block of Drexel Street in Werner Park.
Beene was shot and killed while sitting on a porch at a home in the 3100 block of Frederick Street, which is in Shreveport's central Queensborough neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m.
Beene, who was shot in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shreveport police took several people to police headquarters for questioning Thursday night. So far, SPD has not provided any additional information about the incident or if an arrest has been made.