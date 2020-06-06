Man killed in early morning Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. — Shreveport Police are still interviewing witnesses to an early morning shooting that left one man dead.
Just before 1:30 A.M. SPD responded to reports of a shooting in 3200 block of Boss Avenue in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.
When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SPD are still in the process of interviewing several witnesses, but a person of interest is in custody and being questioned.
Preliminary information suggests that the shooting may have been domestic in nature.