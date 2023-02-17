SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Bossier City man killed in a motor vehicle collision Thursday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Larry Conkle, 83, of Bossier City, was a passenger in a southbound vehicle in the 5800 block of East Kings Highway south of Southfield Road. Conkle was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 10:58 p.m.
The crash happened just before 11:40 a.m., as the vehicle Conkle was in was struck by a northbound truck.
The incident remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.