Man killed in I-20 crash west of Hallsville, Texas DPS says

HALLSVILLE, Texas - A Tuesday night crash on Interstate 20 just west of Hallsville killed a man, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Khalil D. Williams, 26, of North Richland Hills died at the scene, Sgt. Jean Dark said.
Troopers were called to I-20 about two miles west of Hallsville around 8:40 p.m.
According to a preliminary investigation, a truck-trailer was traveling west in the outside lane as an SUV was approaching from the rear at a high rate of speed while weaving from lane to lane around traffic.
Dark said the SUV, driven by Williams, made an aggressive lane change striking the back of the truck-trailer's towed trailer.
Williams was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Mike Smith.
The driver of the truck-trailer was identified as Damion K. Williams, 40, of Duson, Louisiana.