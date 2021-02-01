McCURTAIN COUNTY, Ok - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in McCurtain County, Okla., Sunday evening.
The OSBI tells KTBS 3 at 5:20 p.m., the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a domestic assault occurring in the 1700 block of Lavender Road in Broken Bow, Okla. It was reported that 39-year-old Franklin Gray was holding his mother down on a couch and she was having trouble breathing.
When the three deputies arrived, they attempted to take Gray into custody. They say he then began fighting them. At one point during the struggle, deputies say Gray attempted to take one deputy’s gun, ripping the holster from the deputy’s belt at which point the weapon discharged.
Deputies say they tased Gray in an attempt to get the situation under control, which was unsuccessful and the altercation continued. Gray was shot during the altercation and died at the scene from his injuries.
None of the deputies involved were injured and all three are on routine administrative leave.
The OSBI are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. Upon completion of the OSBI investigation, agents will submit a report summarizing their investigation to the District Attorney’s Office.
The District Attorney will determine whether or not to file charges.