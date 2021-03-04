SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in the city's Queensborough neighborhood that left a man dead Wednesday. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of Milton Street.
Officers found a 21 year old man who'd been shot several times in the upper body. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died.
Police say they have no suspects. They are interviewing witnesses from the scene to gather more evidence.
Police are asking anyone with additional information about this crime to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
