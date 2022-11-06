MINDEN, La. - A man has died after a shooting broke out at a Minden motel late Saturday night.
According to Minden Police, the man was taken to Minden Medical Center, where he was stabilized, and then transported to Oschner Shreveport.
Police said this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the Minden Police Department or their local law enforcement agency to report any tips (anonymous or otherwise) in reference to this case.