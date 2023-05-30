SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish coroner has released the name of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Monday. He is Robert Diamond, 60. He shot just after 2 p.m. by police officers who responded to his home in the 7200 block of Old River Drive. That's in the city's 71105 zip code.
Louisiana State Police Troop G confirmed two SPD officers arrived at the scene between East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop where shots were fired after a fight.
Authorities say police fired on Diamond after he pulled a handgun when they approached him. Diamond was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died at 2:35 p.m.
No officers were injured.
This is the third officer-involved shooting in Shreveport over the last six weeks. This marks the 30th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish for 2023.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.