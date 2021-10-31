SHREVEPORT, La. - On Friday just after 10:00 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of Wallace Avenue and Corbitt Street on reports of shots fired.
As they approached the intersection, they observed what appeared to be a wrecked vehicle alongside the road. Officers approached the vehicle and observed a man who said that he had been shot. Officers immediately rendered aid in an effort to save the man’s life until Shreveport Fire personnel arrived. Shreveport Fire Department transported him to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he was rushed into surgery but later died as a result of his injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and began collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses. Investigators have not named a suspect at this time and are asking anyone with information relative to this murder to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300.
Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318- 673-7373 and can receive a minimum $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for this murder.