SABINE PARISH, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 171, north of Whitfield Road in Sabine Parish Friday night around 8:15 p.m.
The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Zachary T. Dube, of Simpson, LA, who was not wearing a seat belt.
The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on U.S. 171. The vehicle was driven by Dube.
According to the state police, Dube lost control of his vehicle, exited the roadway and struck a bridge rail. As a result, Dube, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle.
The lost control of Dube's vehicle is currently under investigation.
Dube was pronounced dead at the scene, and a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.