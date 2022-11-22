SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was shot and killed just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
The gunfire broke out in the Caddo Heights neighborhood in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue in front of the In and Out convenience store.
Police spokeswoman Angie Wilhite said a 25-year-old was shot in the upper body and died a short time later.
Wilhite said another victim from the shooting showed up at a nearby hospital with a graze wound. This is Shreveport's 47th homicide of 2022. At this point last year there were 81 homicides in the city.