SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man shot to death by a Shreveport police officer Friday night was not armed, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS.
The Caddo Coroner’s Office said Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died around 11:36 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the shooting that happened hours earlier.
Shreveport police did not release any details about what led up the shooting, which was only acknowledged when Louisiana State Police sent out a news release shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday saying troopers were investigating an officer-involved shooting on Fullerton Street.
City Council members were joined by Police Chief Wayne Smith and area pastors at a news conference at 9 a.m. Monday. It mostly centered on prayer for the city. No details of the shooting were released.
"I'm quite sure that within the coming days, within the coming weeks there will be more details we will know about the incident and be able to further elaborate on it. But, you can rest assure that a thorough investigation will take place. The facts without a doubt will be uncovered and revealed and whatever action needs to be taken to do our very best to make sure it doesn't occur again will take place at that time," Smith said.
Confidential sources with knowledge of the investigation told KTBS Bagley was shot in the chest after he ran from his apartment. He did not have a weapon.
Bagley is black; the officer involved is white.
SPD on Monday afternoon identified the officer as Alexander Tyler, 23, who was hired in May 2021. He was placed on administrative leave.
Bagley was shot after Shreveport police were called to a domestic disturbance just before 11 p.m. at the Villa Norte Apartments. It’s unknown who called police, but a neighbor had previously complained about noise coming from the apartment.
Bagley’s wife told officers her husband was drunk and had marijuana in the back of the apartment. She specifically told them there was no domestic violence involved, KTBS' sources said.
Officers then talked to Bagley, who would not come outside of the apartment or let them in. Bagley said he needed to put his dogs up, but instead went into a bedroom then through a balcony door and jumped to the ground from the second-floor apartment.
Officers gave chase and caught up with Bagley in a lighted breezeway of another apartment building. There was no standoff. Bagley was shot within seconds, sources told KTBS.
The encounter was captured on body cam video. It also recorded Tyler crying afterwards, pleading with Bagley to live, sources said.
"We will review all of the facts and as they become available we are committed to learning from this case to insure the safety and well being of everyone in our community. This tragic loss of life impacts us all, and we want you to know that we are here," Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said Monday morning.
Mayor Tom Arceneaux added: "I join these council members in prayer for all involved and we pledge the full cooperation of the city in the investigation for the Louisiana State Police."
State police superintendent Col. Lamar Davis led a news conference Monday afternoon and released details already confirmed by KTBS.
Davis said it was important for him to be in Shreveport to personally assure the Bagley family and community the investigation will be thorough, accurate and transparent. He asked for "patience and understanding" as the investigation progresses.
He promised to release video from the officers' body cameras and in-car cameras. He did not have a "hard date" on when that will happen.
Davis also said it was premature to make any assumptions why the officer discharged his weapon.
"We're not going to develop anything less than the facts," Davis said.
Bagley's family has retained the Law Office of Haley & Associates.
"Our office will walk through this process with the Bagley family, to ensure transparency and accountability. Attorney Ron Haley believes accountability will result in consequences in both civil and criminal courts. Haley & Associates currently represents numerous families left to mourn the loss of their loved ones, as a result of police brutality. We are committed to normalizing safe communities, where the lives of law enforcement professionals and residents are both valued," the law firm said in a news release.
To help further its investigation, LSP asks anyone with information and/or pictures and video to contact investigators at the Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007 or the LSP Bureau of Investigations at 318-741-2728.
In addition, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm.