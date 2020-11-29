WINNFIELD, La- Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a fatal car crash on U.S. Highway 84 on Sunday around 12 p.m.
The crash killed 21-year-old Jacob A. Patton from Many, Louisiana. LSP said high speed is a suspected factor in this crash.
LSP said Patton's 2001 GMC Sierra pickup was traveling westbound on Highway 84 when he lost control of his car, drove off the highway, and hit a tree.
Patton was wearing a seat belt, but he was still severely injured from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far in 2020, LSP have investigated 48 fatal crashes which have resulted in 56 deaths.