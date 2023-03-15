BOSSIER CITY, La. - Law enforcement officers from both sides of the river got involved in a chase Wednesday night following the report of a residential break-in in Bossier City.
Bossier City police pursued the driver of a white SUV from their city and across Interstate 20.
The driver took the Monkhouse exit and crashed into a pickup truck and a light pole on Hollywood and Hearne. No information has been given on injuries to the other drivers at this time.
Officers at the scene said they later learned the suspect did not burglarize the Bossier City house. It was his sister's home. But the man sped away from officers because he had outstanding warrants for his arrest.