JEFFERSON — A man on probation for the 2017 Memorial Day weekend death of his cousin, a former Marshall firefighter, was given a second chance Thursday after violating at least four conditions of his probation as well as catching three new offenses involving alcohol.
The defendant, Sandy Duncan of Linden, received 10 years deferred adjudication probation last September after taking a plea bargain offer in connection with the death of 44-year-old Danny Duncan. He contended that his death was caused by an accident as he and the victim along with the victim’s brother were boating on the Little Cypress Valley after consuming alcohol and shooting a snake.