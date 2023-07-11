BLANCHARD, La. -- A north Caddo Parish man and several pets died early Tuesday morning in a house fire, the state fire marshal's office said.
Caddo Parish Fire District No. 1 firefighters responded to the fire just before 2 a.m. in the 7100 block of Billie Lee Lane in Blanchard. They found a man in a bedroom and pulled him out of the fire.
Unfortunately, live-saving efforts were unsuccessful. At least seven cats also died in the fire.
While official identification and cause of death are pending with the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be a 48-year-old resident of the home.
Fire marshal deputies determined the fire began in an add-on sunroom where there were numerous extension cords and power strips connected throughout the room. An electrical malfunction related to unsafe wiring or natural causes related to severe weather in the area at the time of the fire are possible causes of the fire.
Also, there were no working smoke alarms in this home.