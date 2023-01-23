SHREVEPORT, La. - A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood in 2021 pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday.
Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street on March 9th, 2021. Mr. Lemmon died at the scene.
Alexander will return to court on March 14th, 2023 for sentencing.
Under Louisiana law, a manslaughter conviction carries a maximum prison term of 40 years. Pursuant to the plea, Alexander faces at least 15 years in prison, up to the maximum of 40 years.