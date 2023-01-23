fatal crash.jfif

MILLERTON, Okla. - One man is dead after a crash Sunday evening in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop E, it happened just after 7 p.m. along Ok-98 about a half mile south of Millerton.

Authorities say Charles Adkins, 64, was northbound on Ok-98 when his pickup truck left the roadway and hit a fence, then a house.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from a medical condition that has not yet been revealed.

The investigation into the crash continues.

