SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport police are investigating a accident Thursday morning involving the death of a man, who was pushing a wheelchair.
The accident happened at Line Avenue and East 70th Street just after midnight.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Phillip Harris, 64, of Frierson.
Cpl. Angie Whilhite said Harris was crossing East 70th Street when he was hit by a pickup traveling on Line Avenue.
The Harris was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he later died from his injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This version replaces an earlier report that Harris was in the wheelchair.