We’re learning more about the deadly Fourth of July shooting at a party that left four people dead and seven others injured, but one of those bodies wasn’t found until the next day.
People were frantically looking for friends and family after that shooting. James Williams found one of the bodies the next day.
“Right there in the corner right there. Just right on the other side of the fence. See where the grass is laying down at,” said Williams.
Williams lives a few doors down from where the shooting happened on Jones Mabry Road.
"Well, the first thing I heard was fireworks and all of a sudden it changed from fireworks to gunfire,” said Williams.
He and his brother were outside his home Wednesday morning when they made that devastating discovery.
"We found the body right there in the corner. Yeah, we found the body right there on the corner there. A kid like 16 years old,” said Williams.
Williams said at first they weren't sure what they saw in the grass.
"Were walking and they saw a blue shirt right over there and I looked over and saw it and said that's a body,” said Williams. "He said man call 911”.
He was stunned the boy was there all night.
"Oh, it is heartbreaking. I tell you, I have never seen that before, especially where a kid's laying in the grass. He was in the grass,” said Williams. "I didn't even see blood on him".