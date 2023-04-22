NEW BOSTON, Texas – On Friday, a Bowie County jury sentenced a man to life in prison who was convicted of murder in a fatal shooting at a Texarkana shopping center.
Charles Carter, 32, of Texarkana, Texas, shot and killed Nicholas Muldrow, 29, of Hope, Arkansas in the Harbor Freight parking lot at the Oaklawn Shopping Center on Jan. 12, 2021.
Muldrow was shot in the leg and chest while sitting in his car, according to officials.
Muldrow attempted to drive away, but his car hit a nearby tree in the Whataburger parking lot.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to the fatal gunshot wounds.