SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police and paramedics were called to the scene of a shooting at the Villa Norte Apartments on Wednesday
The shooting happened just after 3:15 p.m., in the parking lot of the complex that's located at 1620 Fullerton Street.
Witnesses say two men were arguing before the gunshots.
KTBS has learned that a male in his mid 20's was shot multiple times. He's said to be in serious condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call, Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300