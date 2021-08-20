SHREVEPORT, La - A man accused of a January 2017 slaying pleaded guilty Thursday, August 19, in Caddo District Court.
Arriaus Earl Taylor, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom. He then received a 40-year hard-labor prison sentence.
Taylor shot Tellmell Leon Lyons Jr., 21, , his former roommate, three times January 12, 2017 with a .40 caliber handgun several weeks after Lyons kicked Taylor out of their shared apartment. When police arrested Taylor, he still had the handgun on his person.
Taylor was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kodie K. Smith. He was defended by Michael Enright of the Caddo Parish Public Defender’s Office.