SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartment complex Monday afternoon has died and police are on the hunt for two suspects
Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses said two people were seen running away.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office Monday night identified the victim as Kendrick Dotie, 21, of Texas. Officers at the scene said he was shot in the chest.
Detectives have identified Jasmine Buckner and Jonathan Buckner as suspects in the homicide.
Shreveport police are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the Shreveport Police Department directly at (318) 673-7300 ext. 3.