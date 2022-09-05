SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartrment complex Monday afternoon has died.
Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street, shortly after 3:30 p.m.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Kendrick Dotie, 21, of Texas. Officers at the scene tell KTBS 3 he was shot in the chest.
Witnesses reported seeing two people running away from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.