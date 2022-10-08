SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that took place at a busy intersection.
It started at the corner of East 70th and East Kings Highway.
A witness told us they saw several people dressed like restaurant employees banging on the hood of a vehicle with a crowbar.
That witness says the passenger got out of that car and started shooting.
At least one of the restaurant employees was hit.
He was later found across the street at the eastgate shopping center.
A family member told us he was shot in the leg.
He's expected to be recover.