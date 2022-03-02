HOMER, La. — One person is dead and another is in police custody following a shooting Wednesday in Homer.
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel did not release much information about the incident, but said his department was dispatched to the scene after receiving a call shortly after noon today about a shooting on Oil Mill Street.
According to the chief, a motive has not been determined at this time. Police have not yet released the identity of the suspected shooter or the name of the deceased. As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday the suspect had not been charged, but was still being detained by Homer police.
McDaniel said the incident remains under investigation by his agency and Louisiana State Police, while being assisted by the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office.
No other information is available at this time.