Shreveport police are on the lookout for the person responsible for the city's latest homicide. It happened Sunday a little after 10pm on Flora Avenue.
Details are limited, but police on the scene tell KTBS 3 News a man was shot, possibly with his own gun. Police Spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines confirmed Monday morning that the man who was shot has died. He's been identified as Marcus Ramon Jenkins, 45, of the 1700 block of Murphy Street.
During a fight, the victim pulled a gun. The suspect then reportedly took that gun and shot him several times.
The alleged shooter remains on the run.