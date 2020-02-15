SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating their second deadly shooting in Shreveport Saturday.
Shreveport police say the male victim was shot multiple times around 5:45 p.m.. Police say he sitting in a truck near the intersection of Evers Drive and Broadway Ave. in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood when he was shot.
He was sent to Ochsner LSU Health with life threatening injuries where he later died.
Police are interviewing witnesses.
If you have any information contact Caddo Crimestoppers by calling 318-673-7373, visiting their website at lockemup.org or downloading their app at p3tips.com.