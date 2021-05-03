SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon at the Linwood Homes apartments in the 7200 of Bernstein Avenue.
Police said one man was shot in the side. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health and underwent surgery.
Police were still searching for a suspect. He was last seen in a shirt, blue jeans and a covering over his face.
The victim's sister said when she came home she noticed the man squatting behind a tree. She went inside and shortly afterward her brother knocked on her door and said he had been shot.