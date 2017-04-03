The man who was shot by a Shreveport police officer following a pursuit through east Shreveport had been out of prison for three weeks, said his attorney, who questioned whether the officer was too quick to open fire.
Brian Poole, 41, of Tibbs Street in Shreveport, was listed in serious condition on Monday after undergoing two surgeries at University Health hospital. He is expected to recover, authorities said.
Poole was shot early Friday following a low-speed chase that began in the Broadmoor neighborhood and ended in South Highlands. Police said Poole jumped out of the pickup and reached into the bed of the truck. Police Cpl. Jon Briceno opened fire, hitting Poole twice in the chest and once in the leg, said Poole's longtime attorney, Daryl Gold of Shreveport.
No gun was found on Poole or in the truck, police said.
Gold questioned whether the officer fired too quick.
"No one would keep his gun in the bed of a pickup," Gold said Monday after leaving University Health hospital. "Police officers have a right to defend themselves if they reasonably believe they are in danger. I think the police office is probably a good guy but I think he choked, based on what I've heard."
Briceno, a six-year veteran, is on routine paid leave while police investigate the shooting. Their findings will be reviewed by the Caddo district attorney, who decide if the officer's actions were justified. The incident was recorded by "dash cam" video from police cars.
Police said they got a call about 1:40 a.m. Friday of a suspicious vehicle being driven up and down the 400 block of Albany Avenue. Officers heading to investigate that call spotted a pickup matching the description of the one in Broadmoor and Briceno attempted to stop the driver at the intersection of East Ratcliff and Alexander avenues, police said.
Police said officers spent 15 minutes trying to get the driver to stop. The driver ran red lights and ran off the street several times, police said. Poole stopped the pickup at Drexel Drive and Thornhill Avenue, police said, jumped out of the cab and reached into the bed of the pickup. Briceno ordered Poole to show his hands, police said, and seconds later opened fire.
Poole has a history of arrests over the past 20 years for battery, purse snatching, negligent injury and domestic abuse battery, court records show. In 1999, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for purse snatching and in 2015 was sentenced to 30 days in jail for domestic battery and resisting a police officer in Shreveport, court records show.
The Department of Corrections said Poole was released from prison on March 10. He had been incarcerated for a parole violation stemming from the purse snatching conviction, DOC records show.
Gold said Poole has a history of drug problems.
"Our prison system does not prepare (inmates) for the outside world," Gold said.
The Legislature is scheduled to consider proposed legislation this spring that would provide more resources for drug treatment and other preventative measures as alternatives to imprisonment for low-level drug offenders.