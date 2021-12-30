NATCHITOCHES, LA ---
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are actively investigating a homicide near Natchitoches according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
On Thursday evening , December 30, at approximately 6:00pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Bureau responded to a missing person report in the 100 block of Levee Road, off of Hargis Road near the Grand Ecore area of Natchitoches, La.
Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with a visually impaired lady that reported that she had not heard from her husband since Tuesday around 3pm which was unusual.
She identified her husband as William (Bob) R. Lang Jr., 76, of Natchitoches, La.
Deputies then began to ask the complainant, questions for an offense report and noticed that all of Mr. Lang’s vehicles were parked at the residence.
The responding deputy observed a broken window glass on the residence and requested permission to enter the home to look for Mr. Lang.
Deputies entered the home and while walking in the area where the broken glass was observed, they discovered a deceased male lying in a bed identified as 76-year-old William R. Lang Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.
Detectives assigned to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to process the crime scene which included collecting evidence and taking photographs.
The crime scene was taped off until approximately 3:00am with special lighting equipment brought in by deputies.
Lang was pronounced dead at the scene by Natchitoches Parish Asst. Coroner Steven Clanton.
The body has been transported for an autopsy.
The cause of death has been ruled as a homicide.
Detectives also executed a search warrant on the residence signed by a Tenth Judicial District Court to search for any pertinent evidence in the investigation.
On Thursday, detectives worked throughout the day interviewing family and friends of Mr. Lang and canvassed the area residences and businesses for surveillance video that may assist in the investigation according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
Our investigators are working tirelessly in an effort to arrest the individual or individuals involved in the murder of Mr. Lang”.
We extend our sympathy to the Lang family.
If you have any information contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830.
Case Agents: