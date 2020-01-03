SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is recovering after getting shot in the neck in West Shreveport Friday night.
Shreveport police tells KTBS a man was inside a vehicle at the intersection of Lyba Street and Greenwood Lane when he was shot around 9:20 p.m..
Police say a female child was inside the vehicle at the time but was not injured.
The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
KTBS does have a crew on scene.
If you have any information about this shooting contact Caddo CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit p3tips.com.
This story is breaking. Stay with KTBS as we bring you more information about this shooting.