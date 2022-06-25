SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was taken into custody, while the other went to the hospital after what Shreveport police call a road rage incident.
Lieutenant Peter Darcy says he's not sure where it started, but it ended in the parking lot of Uptown Shopping Center in the 4800 block of Line Avenue.
Darcy says both men are 60 years old. He says the victim got out of his vehicle, approached the other car and began banging on the driver's window, trying to get him to get out of the vehicle.
"It appears that person inside that vehicle shot from inside the vehicle and hit that victim was was hammering on his window to got out of that car, " said Darcy.
The driver who fired his weapon was taken into custody for questioning.
