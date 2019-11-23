SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a drive by shooting in Shreveport's Martin Luther King Jr neighborhood.
Shreveport police tell KTBS that a man, born in 1990, was outside on the 2100 block of Pearl Street around 2:30 a.m., Saturday, when he was shot once in the chest.
The victim's injuries are described as minor and he is expected to live.
The victim told police he doesn't know who would shoot at him. Police found several bullet holes at the residence.
Police do not have any suspects or any witnesses. If you know anything about this shooting contact Caddo CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit p3tips.com.