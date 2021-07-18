SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting in a Shreveport neighborhood sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital.
It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the Allendale neighborhood.
More than a half dozen police and fire units responded to the scene on Milam Street near Missouri Avenue.
Officers on the scene told KTBS 3 News that the victim was shot in the head and neck. They described his condition as critical.
He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
