SHREVEPORT, La.- Shreveport police are investigating after a shooting victim shows up at a local hospital.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called after a man arrived at Willis Knighton on Greenwood Road with a gunshot wound.
Police tell us the victim was shot in the head and he's listed in critical condition.
According to an officer at the scene, the shooting happened near Bibb Street.
That area was the scene of another shooting on Monday, where a man was shot in the ear.
There's no word at this time if the two crimes are related.
