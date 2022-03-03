HOMER, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting death of 64-year-old Johnny “Peewee” Gilbert as a homicide, according to Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel.
Police have charged Jerry Glenn Williams, 69, with second-degree murder. He is being held at the Claiborne Parish Detention Center.
McDaniel said Wednesday at approximately 1:20 p.m. the Homer Police Department received a call about a man being shot in the face. Officers responded to the incident in the 300 block of Oil Mill Street, where they found Gilbert dead.
According to McDaniel, responding officers secured the scene, identified a potential suspect and requested all available officers respond to the scene. McDaniel also requested assistance from LSP criminal investigators. The state police Bossier Field Office is currently investigating the shooting.
The suspect was located at his residence, approximately 26 minutes after the initial call.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting. However, state police said in a news release Thursday that the two men were involved in an argument at Gilbert's house when the shooting happened.
Gilbert’s body was taken to Little Rock, Ark., for forensic examination and results are pending. No other details have been made available at this time.
The Athens police chief, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office and state police assisted Homer police in the investigation.