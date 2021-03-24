SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in the city's Mooretown neighborhood.
The gunfire broke out just before 8 p.m. on Mayfair Street. Police tell KTBS a man in his 20s was on a front porch when someone inside a car drove by and fired multiple shots.
The man was hit three times, once in each arm and once in his side. Police say he was alert and talking when he was taken to the hospital.
Police did not get a description of the car or the suspects involved.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.