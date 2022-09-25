SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is recovering after being shot while driving on Interstate 20 in Shreveport Sunday.
The 61-year-old man told police he was headed east near the Monkhouse exit when he heard a gunshot.
He said his driver's-side windsield was shattered and he noticed he'd been shot in the right forearm and left hand.
The man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment.
Traffic in the area was briefly shutdown while police investigated the scene. That portioin of the interstate is now reopened.