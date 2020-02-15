SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood Saturday.
Details are limited. Shreveport police say the male victim was shot mulitple times around 5:45 p.m.. Police say he sitting in a truck near the intersection of Evers Drive and Broadway Ave when he was shot.
He was sent to Ochsner LSU Health with life threatening injuries.
Police are interviewing witnesses.
KTBS does have a reporter at the scene.
If you have any information contact Caddo Crimestoppers by calling 318-673-7373, visiting their website at lockemup.org or downloading their app at p3tips.com.