Weather Alert

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED WATERWAYS. USE CAUTION WHEN WALKING NEAR FLOODED RIVERBANKS. DO NOT TRY TO WADE OR SWIM IN FLOODED RIVERS AND BAYOUS. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE. * FROM TUESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 6:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 169.8 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 172.0 FEET. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY TUESDAY BEFORE MIDNIGHT AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 173.0 FEET BY FRIDAY MORNING. ADDITIONAL RISES REMAIN POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...AT 172.0 FEET...EXPECT BANKFULL CONDITIONS ON RED CHUTE BAYOU. &&