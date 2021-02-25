SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is recovering early Thursday after getting shot twice.
Shreveport police say the victim was sitting on his couch inside his home in the 2900 block of Amherst Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
He was shot in the upper shoulder and arm, according to SPD.
Officers on scene told KTBS this was the 2nd time within a month someone targeted the house.
The victim was taken to Willis Knighton North with non-life threatening injuries.
Shreveport police do not have any witnesses or suspects at this time.