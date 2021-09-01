SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Investigators are searching for a man believed responsible for battering a woman following an encounter at a Line Avenue convenience store.
Monday, just after 3:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 5800 block of Line Avenue at the Circle K convenience store on reports of a battery. Officers contacted a female victim inside of the business that disclosed that she was in line waiting to make a purchase when she overheard a male threaten the store clerk.
The female began recording the encounter with her cell phone. At some point the man produced a firearm, threatened the female witness, and struck her causing her to drop the phone.
The man, along with two others, fled the scene in a blue Ford Mustang.
Violent Crimes detectives assigned to the case procured cell phone and store surveillance footage and through their investigation they were able to identify the male suspect as Jakoby Frazier, 21.
Police were able to observe that Frazier had the weapon concealed on his person while in the store and produced it during the encounter with the female victim.
Detectives procured warrants for Frazier charging him with one count each of: Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. The total bond set for all charges was $75,000.
Police are asking for anyone with information as to Frazier’s whereabouts to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.