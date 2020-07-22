MANSFIELD, La. – A Keithville man remains in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times during an argument with a coworker Tuesday afternoon at their place of employment.
Charles Jason Wyatt, 45, is being treated at Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport.
No arrest has been made as DeSoto Parish sheriff’s investigators are still investigating, Capt. Adam Ewing said.
The fight between Wyatt and his coworker, who was not the “aggressor,” Ewing said, happened at Hemingway’s Collision on U.S. Highway 171 in Stonewall.
The other man “had a knife on him so he used it,” Ewing said.
The incident could fall under the guidelines of the state’s stand-your-ground law that allows a person to defend himself if he feels his life is in imminent danger, Ewing said.