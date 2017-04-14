METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Authorities say a 52-year-old Metairie man is in custody, accused of stabbing another man to death in the rear parking lot of a Metairie bar.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says the crime happened around 11 p.m. Thursday outside the Westgate Tavern.
NOLA.com ` The Times-Picayune reports that the 52-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene, but had not yet been officially charged.
Authorities said witnesses told deputies that the two men were arguing inside the bar until the bartender ordered them to go outside, where a physical dispute began.
The dead man's name wasn't immediately released.