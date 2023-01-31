 Skip to main content
Man struck, killed after running onto I-20 near Waskom

Fatal accident

WASKOM, Texas - A Grand Prairie man was struck and killed by a truck-trailer after he ran onto Interstate 20 near Waskom Monday night, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Hunter J. Dorram, 23, died at the scene, Sgt. Adam Albritton said.

A preliminary investigation shows that a truck-trailer driven by James B. Ford, 56, of Tyler was traveling west at the time of the accident, Albritton said.

