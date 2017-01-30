Shreveport Police detectives are hoping you can help them find a gunman in a late night shooting.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to a shooting at a home in the 700 block of West 68th Street. When officers arrived they found the victim 32 year old Treazure Lindsey, suffering a minor gunshot wound to the arm.
Police tell us Lindsey was walking around the apartment complex when several gunshots rang out. Lindsey then realized he had been struck. No descriptions of a suspect or suspect vehicle was readily available at the time of the initial report. Authorities are asking anyone with information about this crime t contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org