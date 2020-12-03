BOSSIER CITY, La. - A man surrendered following a two-hour police standoff in Bossier City shortly after officers fired non-lethal beanbag rounds at him. The standoff ended around 12:30 p.m.
Police were looking for Robert Sneed III, 38, of Taylor, after getting a domestic argument complaint. His vehicle, a Chevy Avalanche, was spotted on Benton Road and a high speed chase began, with speeds reaching 95 mph.
Police say Sneed wrecked into several vehicles in the area of Airline and Shed Road. A witness says police cars did a pit maneuver to spin Sneed's pickup to a stop south of Shed at Misty Lane.
Bossier City police spokeswoman Traci Ponder says a woman, Chabrielle Hester, 31, of Dallas, Texas, then escaped the vehicle along with a 3-month-old child. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries from the crash. Three occupants of other vehicles were also taken to the hospital to be checked out following the crash.
During the standoff with police and Louisiana State Police, officers kept weapons drawn as Sneed stayed in his vehicle. Ponder says Sneed "had access to a gun" and picked it up multiple times as members of the Tactical Negotiation Team talked with him.
Sneed was seen opening his vehicle door and partially climbing out, and getting back in, as police tried to talk him into surrendering. At one point, police fired non-lethal rounds at Sneed. He surrendered moments later.
Sneed was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for any injuries then released to Bossier City police.
Sneed is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and illegal use of a firearm. More charges associated with the police chase and crash are pending.
Detectives found evidence Hester was held against her will, along with the infant, Ponder said.
During the standoff, Bossier City police asked people to stay away from the area. Traffic on Airline Drive was shut down between East Texas and Shed Road during the standoff.
The ordeal actually began at 6:30 a.m. at I-220 and Shed when BCPD responded to a possible shooting. Officers found an abandoned 18-wheeler and evidence that a gun had been fired.
Officers then learned a man and a woman were arguing with each other before leaving the scene on I-220 in Sneed's truck. As the investigation progressed, detectives located the primary crime scene where gunshots had been fired outside of a home in the 5900 block of Wildcrest Street. No one was injured but Bossier City police put out a lookout notification for Sneed's vehicle.
Around 10:20 a.m., a BCPD officer spotted the truck and tried to stop the driver. When he didn't stop, BCPD officers and some from other agencies pursued Sneed onto Airline Drive.
Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance knows Sneed as a truck driver but said he has no arrests in the sheriff's office system. The only incident on file related to Sneed happened in January when deputies responded to his home on Sneed Road in Taylor to a report that an ex-girlfriend was banging on the windows of his mobile home.
Hester was with Sneed at the time. She, too, is listed as a complainant on the initial report.
Hester followed up with deputies to report a gun had been stolen from a truck parked at the home. Deputies called the ex-girlfriend, and she returned the gun to the sheriff's office later that day. She was not arrested, Ballance said.
The incident did not require a follow-up from deputies, the sheriff said.