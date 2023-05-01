TEXARKANA, Texas – A man surrendered to Texarkana Police on Sunday for allegedly being involved in the shooting of an A&M Texarkana baseball player during a game against UHV (University of Houston-Victoria) that was called in the fifth inning on Saturday.
Demarco Banks, 20, was booked into the Bi-State Justice Center and was charged with deadly conduct in the shooting of Eagles baseball player, 18-year-old Matthew Delaney, who was shot in the chest while he was standing near the bullpen at George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park.
According to TTPD PIO Shawn Vaughn, Banks was allegedly involved in an altercation resulting in a shootout with Kamauri Butler, 17, at a nearby neighborhood in front of a house on Lynda Ave. Afterward, both men left the scene.
Police are still searching for Butler who is wanted for deadly conduct.
Delaney nor anyone at the park was targeted. The stray bullet reportedly traveled 400 feet from the residence to the park.
Three other men were arrested at the scene.
TAMUT (Texas A&M University at Texarkana) Communications Director John Bunch said the university is offering counseling for teammates and students affected by the shooting, as several were close by to Delaney at the time he was shot.
The TAMUT 24-hour counseling number is 903-276-8276.
Anyone having information on Kamauri Butler is asked to call 903-798-3876 or the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.