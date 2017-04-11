The man accused of fatally stabbing a Barksdale Air Force Base airman outside a Bossier City nightclub withdrew his bid to have the charges dismissed on Tuesday and will go to trial in June.
Benjamin Shaw, 22, is claiming self-defense in the death of Airman Zechariah Casagranda outside Rockin' Rodeo nightclub in January 2016. Lawyers in the case say Shaw had elbowed the airman in the face on the dance floor. Both men were at the club with friends and there was an argument outside after closing time. The groups were separated, but the situation escalated a short time later, during which Casagranda was stabbed nine times, police said.
One of Shaw's lawyers is Florida-based attorney Jose Baez, who was not in Bossier District Court for Tuesday's hearing. He was tied up in Boston in day three of jury deliberations in the murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who is charged with killing two men in a 2012 drive-by shooting. Hernandez, 27, is already serving life in prison for the 2013 slaying of a former semi-professional football player.
The Bossier District Court hearing dealt with pre-trial matters, including whether to prevent prosecutors from using Shaw's statement to a Bossier City police detective. Judge Mike Craig ruled the statement was admissible because Shaw did not unequivocally ask for an attorney before talking to police. The motion to dismiss charges could be brought up again when his trial starts.
Shaw, who faces life in prison without parole if convicted as charged of second-degree murder, is free on bond.
At the time of his death, Casagranda was an assistant non-commissioned officer assigned to a munitions squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base.